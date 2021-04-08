Edwards scored 27 points (11-21 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-5 FT) to go along with five rebounds, three assists and one steal across 34 minutes in Wednesday's loss to the Pacers.

Edwards showed little hesitation in finding his shot, topping 20 attempts from the field for the fourth time in his last seven games. He bounced back from a poor shooting night Monday against the Kings, though he did struggle from the free-throw line. Though he began the season slowly in terms of peripheral stat production, Edwards has at least one steal in each of his last 20 games and has three or more assists in four of his last five contests.