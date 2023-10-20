Edwards scored a team-high 19 points (8-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT) while adding five rebounds and an assist in 20 minutes during Thursday's 114-105 win over the Bulls.

The Timberwolves wrapped up their preseason with a perfect 5-0 record, and Edwards' strong play was a big reason why. The 2020 first overall pick is coming off a career-best 2022-23 season, but he may not have hit his ceiling yet as the 22-year-old continues to serve as the backcourt focal point of an otherwise frontcourt-heavy roster.