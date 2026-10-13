Edwards closed with 26 points (8-16 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 5-7 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal across 25 minutes in Monday's 122-104 preseason win over the Knicks.

Edwards returned from a one-game absence for rest purposes and looked fantastic, knocking down a game-high five triples en route to finishing as the game's leading scorer. The star guard has scored in double figures in all three of his preseason appearances, though Monday marked his heaviest workload yet, surpassing the 20-minute mark while also reaching 20-plus points for the first time.