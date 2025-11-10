Edwards totaled 26 points (7-16 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 7-8 FT), four rebounds, five assists and two steals across 30 minutes during Sunday's 144-117 victory over Sacramento.

The 26 points led Minnesota on the night, as did the five dimes and five made three-pointers. Edwards has been eased back into action since returning from a four-game absence due to a hamstring injury, but he's still averaged 26.0 points, 5.0 threes, 3.7 boards, 3.7 assists and 1.7 steals in 28.3 minutes over the last three contests while shooting a blistering 50.0 percent (15-for-30) from beyond the arc.