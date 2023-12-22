Edwards ended Thursday's 118-111 win over the Lakers with a team-high 27 points (9-19 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 7-8 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, one block and three steals over 38 minutes.

The fourth-year guard battled through a hip issue in late November, but Edwards appears to be 100 percent now as he's scored at least 27 points in four straight games, averaging 30.8 points, 6.0 boards, 4.8 assists, 3.3 threes and 2.3 steals during his surge while shooting 51.7 percent from the floor, 41.9 percent from beyond the arc and 90.9 percent from the free-throw line. Karl-Anthony Towns exited Thursday's game early with a knee injury, and if he misses any further time, Edwards' usage figures to get boosted even further.