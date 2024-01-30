Edwards notched 27 points (10-20 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one steal over 40 minutes during Monday's 107-101 victory over the Thunder.

Edwards led all Timberwolves players in threes made and points scored while adding a quartet of rebounds and assists en route to a near 30-point showcase. Edwards has made at least three threes in four straight contests while tallying at least 24 points in all four of those outings. He has posted 25 or more points in six of his last 10 appearances.