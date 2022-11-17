Edwards posted 35 points (12-20 FG, 7-13 3Pt, 4-7 FT), eight rebounds, six assists, one block and two steals over 39 minutes during Wednesday's 126-108 win over the Magic.

Edwards got off to a fast start, scoring 19 points in the first quarter and sinking five three-pointers. His 35 points were a season-high and the fourth time he's scored at least 30 points in a game. Through 15 contests he's scored 21.9 points per game, made 46.8 percent of his shots and 36.4 percent of his three-point tries -- the highest marks of his career.