Edwards ended Wednesday's 124-117 victory over the Pistons with 27 points (10-24 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds and eight assists over 33 minutes.

Edwards led all Timberwolves players in assists while handing out a handful of rebounds, connecting on a trio of threes and posting a team-high-tying scoring mark in a winning effort. Edwards has connected on three or more threes in 15 games this year, adding 25 or more points in 11 of those outings. Edwards has now handed out eight or more assists in four outings while adding a handful of rebounds in two of those four contests.