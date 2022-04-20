Edwards put up 20 points (7-16 FG, 4-10 3PT, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one steal in a 124-96 loss to Memphis on Tuesday.

Edwards eclipsed 20 points for the second straight game. The Georgia product is averaging 28.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.0 blocks and 1.0 steals on 48.0 percent shooting from the field and 38.2 percent from deep through the first two games of the series.