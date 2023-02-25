Edwards closed with 29 points (11-26 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, five assists, two blocks and two steals across 40 minutes during Friday's 121-113 loss to the Hornets.

Edwards scored a team-high 29 points in the loss Friday night, but it took him 26 shots to get there. He added his typical defensive stats though and continues to provide excellent overall numbers for both points and category leagues. He's also as reliable as it gets, playing in all 62 games this season. The third-year star is averaging career highs in just about every category including field-goal percentage (46.3), points (25.0), rebounds (5.9), assists (4.5) and steals (1.6).