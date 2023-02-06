Edwards produced 20 points (8-17 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-5 FT), four rebounds, three assists and two steals across 31 minutes during Sunday's 128-98 win over the Nuggets.
Edwards managed his total despite playing only three quarters in the lopsided win. Edwards' shot had turned cold over his previous two contests, but he turned things around and shot 47 percent from the floor in the victory.
