Edwards closed Wednesday's 133-85 win over the Raptors with 28 points (10-23 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 3-5 FT), three rebounds, six assists and two steals in 30 minutes.

Although Edwards' shooting percentage continued to suffer in the blowout win, his shot volume is almost always high enough to create a significant scoring total. He managed to sink five threes in 12 attempts beyond the arc, which matched his third-best total from long range this season. The 48-point beatdown of Toronto marked the Timberwolves' largest margin of victory this season, and Edwards' totals would have been much higher if he had spent more time on the floor.