Edwards closed Friday's 111-102 win over the Lakers with 29 points (11-22 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-6 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal over 38 minutes.

Edwards started to put the game out of reach with a 16-point third quarter, providing an extra gear for the Minnesota offense to extend the Lakers' winless streak. Although Edwards has had sone shooting struggles this season, he is essentially matchup-proof and will always contribute in secondary categories to bolster his fantasy totals.