Edwards registered 30 points (10-21 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal over 37 minutes during Tuesday's 109-104 victory over the Clippers.

The Clippers tried a variety of defensive schemes in an attempt to contain Edwards, but the size mismatch opposite Marcus Morris and the defensive skills of Paul George were unable to stop him. Edwards joined D'Angelo Russell to spur a massive rally, putting the Timberwolves back in the lead in the fourth quarter. Edwards and company will now move into the playoff bracket to face the Grizzlies, who will have their hands full against Minnesota's excellent backcourt.