Edwards had 34 points (13-27 FG, 3-12 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds, 10 assists, one block and one steal in 39 minutes during Saturday's 110-98 victory over the Kings.

Edwards' usage received a boost with Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) sidelined. The dynamic guard is on an excellent five-game run, averaging 31.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 2.0 steals over the span. Edwards also converted 50.9 percent of his shots during the same period.