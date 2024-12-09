Edwards posted a team-high 27 points (10-19 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, six assists and one steal across 37 minutes during Sunday's 114-106 loss to Golden State.

The fifth-year superstar put together another strong all-around performance, with his five threes being his highest total since Nov. 24 and his streak of games with at least one steal sitting at seven. Edwards has scored at least 20 points in 21 of 23 contests to begin the season, averaging a career-high 26.4 points per game with 5.4 boards, 4.5 threes, 4.0 assists and 1.4 steals.