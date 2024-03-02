Edwards won't return to Friday's game against the Kings due to personal reasons.
The Timberwolves' television broadcast reported that Edwards left the team at halftime to be present for the birth of his first child. The star wing tallied 11 points (2-11 FG, 1-3 3PT, 6-6 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one block across 19 minutes before leaving the game. His status for Sunday's matchup with the Clippers is unknown at this time.
