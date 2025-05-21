Edwards appeared to tweak his ankle and exited to the locker room after the first quarter of Tuesday's Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals against the Thunder, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Edwards appeared to injure his ankle on a drive to the basket but remained in the game until the end of the quarter. If the superstar is unable to return, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Jaylen Clark are candidates for an uptick in playing time the rest of the way.