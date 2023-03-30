Edwards (illness) is probable for Friday's matchup versus the Lakers.
Edwards snapped out of a funk during Wednesday's loss to the Suns, pouring in 31 points, six assists, one steal and one block. In his two prior games, he totaled 30 points on 11-of-29 shooting. Since he was dealing with the illness when he popped for 31, fantasy managers shouldn't worry much about his availability Friday.
