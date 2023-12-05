Edwards (hip) is trending toward playing in Wednesday's game against the Spurs, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports.
Edwards returned to full practice Monday and got in some more work Tuesday. Coach Chris Finch said the team will see how he feels Wednesday before making a final decision, but this sounds very promising. If Edwards does get the green light, we'll see less of Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Troy Brown.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Goes through practice•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Officially out•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Unlikely to play Saturday•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Officially ruled out for Thursday•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Absent from shootaround•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Unlikely to play against Utah•