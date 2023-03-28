Edwards is probable for Wednesday's game versus the Suns due to a right calf strain.
Edwards is expected to play Wednesday after playing in the previous two games. The star guard is averaging 22.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.1 steals in 34.3 minutes across his last 10 appearances.
