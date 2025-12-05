Edwards logged 11 points (3-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, four assists, three blocks and one steal over 31 minutes during Thursday's 125-116 win over the Pelicans.

Edwards came into Thursday's game having scored at least 30 points in six straight, but he got himself into some early foul trouble in this one, and just never really got going. It was an off-night for the three-time All-Star, but managers can anticipate a more robust statistical performance Saturday against the Clippers.