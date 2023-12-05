Edwards (hip) is questionable for Wednesday's matchup against the Spurs.
Edwards has missed back-to-back games but was a full participant in Monday's practice, prompting coach Chris Finch to say Tuesday that Edwards was "trending towards" playing. It appears the shooting guard is closer to probable at this point, but he'll likely still be a game-time decision.
