Edwards (hip) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Pacers.

Due to the hip issue, Edwards has appeared in just three of Minnesota's last six games and played only four minutes in one of those appearances. On Thursday, he logged a full workload, playing 35 minutes, but he scored just nine points on 3-for-19 shooting. If Edwards is sidelined again, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Troy Brown would be candidates for increased roles.