Edwards is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bulls with a left finger sprain.

Edwards has been a regular on the injury report for a variety of ailments, all of which have been relatively minor. He was terrific in Friday's win over Denver, finishing with 25 points (8-19 FG, 0-8 3Pt, 9-10 FT), five rebounds, five assists and three steals across 39 minutes.