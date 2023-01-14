Edwards is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Cavaliers due to left hip soreness.

No surprise here, as Edwards has routinely been tagged with a questionable designation due to a hip issue and has subsequently played through it. More clarity on his status should come closer to tipoff, but it seems more likely than not that Edwards will be able to take the floor. Austin Rivers and Jaylen Nowell would be candidates for increased run if he has to sit out.