Edwards (ankle) is questionable for Saturday's game against Toronto.

Edwards exited Friday's game against the Bulls after spraining his ankle and returned to the bench in a walking boot. He pops up as questionable on the injury report, which is an encouraging sign for fantasy managers who were worried about a significant injury. However, seeing him suit up Saturday would be a bit surprising. If he does sit, Austin Rivers (back) and Nickeil Alexander-Walker could see expanded roles while Matt Ryan could crack the rotation.