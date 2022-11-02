Edwards had 24 points (8-21 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 3-5 FT), six rebounds, one assist, one block and three steals in 40 minutes during Tuesday's 116-107 loss to the Suns.

Edwards was once again a key part of Minnesota's offense, but the Suns simply outscored the Timberwolves. Although Minnesota is stacked with talent, they need solid contribution from every starter, and when D'Angelo Russell, Jalen McDaniels and Rudy Gobert all underperform as they did Tuesday night, Edwards had to shoulder a heavy load to keep the offense going.