Edwards recorded 40 points (14-27 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 7-11 FT), nine rebounds, three blocks and three steals over 39 minutes during Tuesday's 109-107 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Edwards scored 14 of his 40 points in the fourth quarter, spurring a rally that brought the Timberwolves back into the game. The living highlight reel was only one rebound short of a double-double, and his 40 points marked Edwards' second-best total of the season.