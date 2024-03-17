Edwards amassed 31 points (12-20 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists, three blocks and three steals across 35 minutes during Saturday's 119-100 win over Utah.
Edwards led all players in Saturday's contest in scoring while leading the Timberwolves with a trio of steals, reaching double-figures in rebounds and handing out a handful of assists in a well-rounded game. Edwards, who also connected on a team-high-tying handful of threes, tallied his 26th game with 30 or more points, setting a franchise record for most 30-point games in a season. The guard has now recorded at least 30 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in three games this season while posting his fifth game with 10 or more boards.
