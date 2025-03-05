Edwards finished Tuesday's 126-112 win over the 76ers with 18 points (5-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 6-7 FT), five rebounds and one assist across 30 minutes.

The fifth-year guard left the game briefly in the first half to have his left thumb/wrist checked out, and while he was able to return to the court before halftime, his lower-than-usual shot volume and production suggest he wasn't feeling 100 percent. Edwards also missed the last game of February with a calf issue, and nagging injuries may be catching up to him as he's failed to score 20 points in three of his last four appearances. Edwards did erupt for 44 points in the fourth contest Sunday in Phoenix however, and he remains a must-start in season-long formats unless his health concerns become more serious.