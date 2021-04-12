Edwards and the Timberwolves will not play Monday against the Nets after the game was postponed, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
A police-involved shooting in Minneapolis has resulted in the league postponing the game, though it's possible it could be made up as soon as Tuesday night, as both teams have an off day.
