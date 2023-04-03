Edwards finished with 37 points (15-30 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, six assists and one steal across 38 minutes during Sunday's 107-105 loss to the Trail Blazers.
Edwards led all Wolves players in scoring, shots and threes made and minutes played in Sunday's defeat. Edwards has recorded at least 35 points, five rebounds and five assists four times this season.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: In starting lineup•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Questionable Sunday•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Struggles vs. Lakers•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Good to go Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Likely available vs. Lakers•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Scores game-high 31 points•