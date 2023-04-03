Edwards finished with 37 points (15-30 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, six assists and one steal across 38 minutes during Sunday's 107-105 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Edwards led all Wolves players in scoring, shots and threes made and minutes played in Sunday's defeat. Edwards has recorded at least 35 points, five rebounds and five assists four times this season.