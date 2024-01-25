Edwards chipped in 38 points (11-28 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 13-14 FT), three rebounds, five assists and one steal across 34 minutes during Wednesday's 118-107 win over the Wizards.

Edwards led all players in Wednesday's contest in scoring while connecting on a trio of threes and leading all players in free throw made in a near 40-point performance. Edwards has scored 38 or more points in three games this season, with his season high in scoring taking place Dec. 28 against Dallas when he tallied 44 points. Edwards has recorded at least 35 points and five assists in four games this year.