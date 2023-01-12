Edwards is considered a question mark for Friday's game versus the Suns due to left hip soreness.

Edwards returned to Wednesday's game after leaving with a hip issue, but it doesn't appear he's escaped unscathed. The questionable designation leaves his status in the balance, and it should be monitored ahead of the 8 PM ET opening tip. If he can't suit up, Austin Rivers and Jaylen Nowell would be the primary options to join the starting five.