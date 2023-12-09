Edwards (hip) won't return to Friday's game against the Grizzlies.

Edwards missed his lone field-goal attempt and recorded one assist before departing Friday's game after playing just under four minutes. Considering that he had recently missed two games due to a right hip injury, it's not especially encouraging that the same issue forced him out early Friday. Troy Brown started the second half in Edwards' place and could join the top unit for Monday's game against the Pelicans if Edwards isn't available.