default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Edwards (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Kings.

Edwards will miss a second straight contest due to soreness in his right foot. Bones Hyland drew the start in place of Edwards last time out, and Edwards' absence should also mean more minutes for Terrence Shannon and Jaylen Clark. Edwards' next chance to play will come Wednesday against Memphis.

More News