Edwards amassed 26 points (10-22 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-6 FT), three rebounds, four assists and six steals over 37 minutes during Saturday's 135-128 loss to the Thunder.

Edwards was a menace on the defensive end in this one, and he's now recorded 11 total steals over his last two games. He broke the 20-point threshold in scoring for the fifth consecutive contest, but turnovers (five) were once again an issue for the young guard. Nevertheless, Edwards should continue to serve as his team's best scoring option moving forward with Karl-Anthony Towns (calf) out at least until the beginning of January.