Edwards is coming off the bench behind Malik Beasley and Josh Okogie during Saturday's preseason opener against the Grizzlies, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports.

Coach Ryan Saunders noted not to look too much into the starting five, but that's a difficult task when the No. 1 pick is coming off the bench. Saunders says things are in flux, so maybe Edwards will have to earn his way into the starting five. Also of note, Ricky Rubio is coming off the bench.