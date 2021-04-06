Edwards went for 19 points (5-15 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 6-7 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and two steals over 38 minutes in Monday's victory over the Kings.

Edwards saw a streak of five straight 20-point outings come to an end but did manage to extend his streak of consecutive games with a steal to 19. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 draft has enjoyed a nice rookie season though it hasn't been without its hiccups. Still, Edwards has provided fantasy managers with plenty to be happy about.