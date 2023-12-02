Watch Now:

The Timberwolves have officially ruled Edwards (hip) out for Saturday's game in Charlotte, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.

No surprise here, as Edwards was deemed doubtful heading into the day. In his absence, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Shake Milton and Troy Brown are all candidates to see increased workloads. Edwards' next opportunity to suit up will come Wednesday versus the Spurs.

More News