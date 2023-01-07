Edwards (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Rockets.
Initial reports suggested Edwards was unlikely to play, so fantasy managers shouldn't be surprised if the guard ends up sitting. However, he's yet to miss a game this season, so he may try to keep the streak alive. Jaylen Nowell, Taurean Prince and Austin Rivers could see more action if Edwards is ultimately out.
