Edwards (ankle) holds a questionable designation for Wednesday's game versus the Hawks.

It was reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic earlier in the day Tuesday that the team is optimistic Edwards will return from a two-game absence Wednesday, so his status may lead slightly on the probable side of questionable. Either way, it will be worth monitoring how his status evolves over the next 24 hours. The Timberwolves are on the verge of getting superstar Karl-Anthony Towns (calf) back, as well, though that could theoretically downgrade Edwards' usage a bit.