Edwards (hip) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Jazz, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.

Edwards was considered doubtful for Thursday's matchup, so it isn't very surprising to see him officially ruled out. Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Kyle Anderson, Troy Brown and Shake Milton are candidates to see increased run against Utah. However, coach Chris Finch hopes Edwards' injury isn't serious and is optimistic that the shooting guard will be available Saturday against the Hornets.