There is optimism that Edwards (ankle) will rejoin the action Sunday versus the Warriors, Chris Haynes of Turner Sports reports.

Edwards seems to be on the cusp of his return from a three-game absence due to an ankle sprain despite skipping practice Friday, though that was reportedly due to illness. Edwards hasn't been sidelined too long, so he should be able to handle a fairly regular workload, and he will likely replace Jordan McLaughlin (illness) in the starting unit.