The Timberwolves exercised the $13.53 million option for Edwards in 2023-24 on Saturday.

Edwards has been everything he was billed to be coming out of the 2020 NBA Draft, compiling 21.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals over 34.3 minutes per game last season. He will serve in a starring role in the backcourt again, but there will also be another mouth to feed down low following the team's offseason acquisition of All-Star Rudy Gobert.