Edwards (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game in New York, as expected.

The good news is that the swelling in Edwards' sprained right ankle has already gone down significantly, and per Shams Charania of The Athletic, there's "optimism" that Edwards will be able to return for Wednesday's game versus Atlanta. As for Monday, expect Taurean Prince to earn another start with Jaden McDaniels and Mike Conley doing the heavy lifting on offense.