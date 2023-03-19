Edwards (ankle) is no longer in a walking boot and is considered day-to-day, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Edwards isn't out of the woods yet, but this is certainly encouraging news after the third-year forward left Friday's loss to Chicago in a lot of pain. His status for Monday's matchup in New York won't be known until Minnesota releases its next injury report, which should drop sometime Sunday afternoon. If he's still sidelined for that matchup, he'll have two more chances -- Wednesday versus Atlanta and Sunday against Golden State -- to suit up next week.