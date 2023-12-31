Edwards finished Saturday's 108-106 win over the Lakers with 31 points (10-23 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 9-11 FT), three rebounds, three assists and three blocks over 38 minutes.

Edwards posted a game-high 31 points while launching at least 23 shots for the third time in his last four games. The 22-year-old is displaying incremental growth in his facilitating, foul-drawing prowess and three-point shooting, putting him firmly on track for another All-Star season.