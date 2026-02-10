Edwards provided 30 points (11-21 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds, six assists, two steals and one block over 38 minutes during Monday's 138-116 win over the Hawks.

Edwards turned in a strong outing Monday, finishing second to CJ McCollum in points as part of a convincing win for the Timberwolves. The superstar guard is heading into the All-Star break hot in the scoring department, reaching the 30-point mark in five of the past six games and pushing his season total to 25 such performances.